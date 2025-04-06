Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:14 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (6-2) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-7)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and YES

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | PIT: (+138)

NYY: (-164) | PIT: (+138) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-105) | PIT: +1.5 (-114)

NYY: -1.5 (-105) | PIT: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren to the mound, while Andrew Heaney will get the nod for the Pirates. Warren and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Warren's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Heaney has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Heaney start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.6%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Pirates, New York is the favorite at -164, and Pittsburgh is +138 playing at home.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Yankees are -105 to cover, and the Pirates are -114.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

Yankees versus Pirates on April 6 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win six times (85.7%) in those games.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in six of their eight opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 6-2-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The Pirates have not yet won a game they were the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-1.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-5-0).

The Pirates have collected a 1-8-0 record ATS this season (covering just 11.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 12 hits and an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.000. He's batting .364.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is second in slugging.

Judge has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .303 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks, while slugging .758 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 47th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Volpe brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

Trent Grisham has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .571 and a slugging percentage of 1.059 this season.

Grisham enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has four home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled seven hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .241 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 96th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .258 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is currently 75th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has racked up a team-high OBP (.424) and slugging percentage (.321).

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Yankees vs Pirates Head to Head

4/5/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/4/2025: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/28/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/27/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/20/2022: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/6/2022: 16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

