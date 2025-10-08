Ole Miss vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Ole Miss Rebels are up against the Washington State Cougars.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-10000) | Washington State: (+3500)

Ole Miss: (-10000) | Washington State: (+3500) Spread: Ole Miss: -33.5 (-105) | Washington State: +33.5 (-115)

Ole Miss: -33.5 (-105) | Washington State: +33.5 (-115) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Washington State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 4-1-0 this season.

There have been three Ole Miss games (of five) that hit the over this year.

Washington State has won twice against the spread this year.

Of five Washington State games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (95.9%)

Ole Miss vs Washington State Point Spread

Ole Miss is favored by 33.5 points over Washington State. Ole Miss is -105 to cover the spread, with Washington State being -115.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Ole Miss-Washington State matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Moneyline

Ole Miss is the favorite, -10000 on the moneyline, while Washington State is a +3500 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 40.6 20 18.8 31 58.1 5 Washington State 20.6 116 28.8 92 51.1 5

Ole Miss vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ole Miss vs. Washington State analysis on FanDuel Research.