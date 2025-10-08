FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Ole Miss vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Ole Miss vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Ole Miss Rebels are up against the Washington State Cougars.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-10000) | Washington State: (+3500)
  • Spread: Ole Miss: -33.5 (-105) | Washington State: +33.5 (-115)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Washington State Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Ole Miss is 4-1-0 this season.
  • There have been three Ole Miss games (of five) that hit the over this year.
  • Washington State has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Of five Washington State games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (95.9%)

Ole Miss vs Washington State Point Spread

Ole Miss is favored by 33.5 points over Washington State. Ole Miss is -105 to cover the spread, with Washington State being -115.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Ole Miss-Washington State matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Ole Miss vs Washington State Moneyline

Ole Miss is the favorite, -10000 on the moneyline, while Washington State is a +3500 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ole Miss40.62018.83158.15
Washington State20.611628.89251.15

Ole Miss vs. Washington State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

