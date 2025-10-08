SMU vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the SMU Mustangs face the Stanford Cardinal.

SMU vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SMU: (-1149) | Stanford: (+730)

SMU: (-1149) | Stanford: (+730) Spread: SMU: -19.5 (-110) | Stanford: +19.5 (-110)

SMU: -19.5 (-110) | Stanford: +19.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

SMU vs Stanford Betting Trends

SMU hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

SMU has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of four SMU games have hit the over this season.

Stanford has but one win versus the spread this year.

Stanford doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 19.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Stanford games (out of five) that hit the over this year.

SMU vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mustangs win (91.4%)

SMU vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is the underdog by 19.5 points against SMU. Stanford is -110 to cover the spread, and SMU is -110.

SMU vs Stanford Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for SMU-Stanford on Oct. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

SMU vs Stanford Moneyline

Stanford is the underdog, +730 on the moneyline, while SMU is a -1149 favorite.

SMU vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 34 50 24.8 66 61.5 5 Stanford 20.6 116 29.4 95 47.9 5

SMU vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

