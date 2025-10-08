FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

SMU vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In college football action on Saturday, the SMU Mustangs face the Stanford Cardinal.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

SMU vs Stanford Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: SMU: (-1149) | Stanford: (+730)
  • Spread: SMU: -19.5 (-110) | Stanford: +19.5 (-110)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

SMU vs Stanford Betting Trends

  • SMU hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
  • SMU has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • One of four SMU games have hit the over this season.
  • Stanford has but one win versus the spread this year.
  • Stanford doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 19.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • There have been three Stanford games (out of five) that hit the over this year.

SMU vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mustangs win (91.4%)

SMU vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is the underdog by 19.5 points against SMU. Stanford is -110 to cover the spread, and SMU is -110.

SMU vs Stanford Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for SMU-Stanford on Oct. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

SMU vs Stanford Moneyline

Stanford is the underdog, +730 on the moneyline, while SMU is a -1149 favorite.

SMU vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
SMU345024.86661.55
Stanford20.611629.49547.95

SMU vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: The CW
  • Location: University Park, Texas
  • Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

