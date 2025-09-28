Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (93-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (75-86)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Coverage: YES and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | BAL: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | BAL: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 4-1, 3.29 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-1, 2.25 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Gil (4-1) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (1-1) for the Orioles. Gil and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Gil starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. The Orioles are 2-3-0 against the spread when Bradish starts. The Orioles have a 1-2 record in Bradish's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (57.8%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +144 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +126 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -152.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 84 times (61.3%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 38-16 when favored by -172 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 76 of 159 chances this season.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 76-83-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 44.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-51).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Baltimore has gone 7-13 (35%).

The Orioles have played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-88-5).

The Orioles have covered 47.5% of their games this season, going 75-83-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.458), slugging percentage (.691) and total hits (178) this season. He has a .331 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bellinger takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with six walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has 31 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated 157 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .274.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Henderson takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 17 walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .223 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/20/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

