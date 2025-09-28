Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, up against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mariners vs Dodgers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-70) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-69)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

Mariners vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | LAD: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | LAD: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+164) | LAD: +1.5 (-200)

SEA: -1.5 (+164) | LAD: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-5, 5.53 ERA vs Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 10-2, 3.52 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (4-5) for the Mariners and Clayton Kershaw (10-2) for the Dodgers. When Miller starts, his team is 7-10-0 against the spread this season. Miller's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Dodgers are 11-10-0 against the spread when Kershaw starts. The Dodgers are 2-1 in Kershaw's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.3%)

Mariners vs Dodgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Dodgers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-130) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Mariners vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Dodgers are -200 to cover, and the Mariners are +164.

Mariners vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Dodgers contest on Sept. 28 has been set at 7, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 66 times (60%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 53-27 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 84 of their 155 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 70-85-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Dodgers have been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. They've finished 8-9 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Dodgers have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-76-7).

The Dodgers have collected a 68-90-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 146 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .594.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 95th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season. He's batting .267.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Josh Naylor has collected 160 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Naylor takes a 12-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .444 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 134 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .533.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has put up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .616, and has 169 hits, all club-bests for the Dodgers (while batting .279).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .262 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 63rd, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .293.

Andy Pages is hitting .274 with 27 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 29 walks.

Mariners vs Dodgers Head to Head

9/26/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/17/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/16/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

