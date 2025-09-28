Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (88-72) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-80)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and ARID

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-154) | ARI: (+130)

SD: (-154) | ARI: (+130) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166)

SD: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Padres) vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 13-8, 0.00 ERA

Pfaadt (13-8) gets the start for the Diamondbacks. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Padres. The Diamondbacks have a 20-12-0 record against the spread in Pfaadt's starts. The Diamondbacks are 8-8 in Pfaadt's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -154 favorite at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and San Diego is +138 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Diamondbacks on Sept. 28, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (59.8%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 26-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 158 chances this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 85-73-0 in 158 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 33 of the 68 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Arizona has gone 9-8 (52.9%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-70-8).

The Diamondbacks have a 78-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .266 with 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 88 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .441.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 46th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Manny Machado has 167 hits, which is best among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .272 with 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Arraez heads into this matchup with 14 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .279 with a .366 OBP and 63 RBI for San Diego this season.

O'Hearn enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with a double, a home run, four walks and nine RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up an on-base percentage of .391 and a slugging percentage of .461. Both lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .291.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 47th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 146 hits. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte has 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .283.

Gabriel Moreno has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .282.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

