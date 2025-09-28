Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Houston Astros taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (85-75) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-88)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-144) | LAA: (+122)

HOU: (-144) | LAA: (+122) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

HOU: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Astros) vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 0-1, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will look to Aldegheri (0-1, 4.85), while the Astros' starting pitcher for this game has not been announced. Aldegheri has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Aldegheri start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (56.4%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +114 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -137.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Astros-Angels on Sept. 28, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 51, or 52.6%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 21 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 78-81-0 against the spread in their 159 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 43.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (52-67).

Los Angeles has gone 31-40 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (43.7%).

The Angels have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-69-5).

The Angels have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 83-75-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 51 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 53rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Jeremy Pena has 150 hits and an OBP of .363, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .477.

Among qualifying batters, he is fifth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz is batting .255 with a .413 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Carlos Correa is batting .276 with a .333 OBP and 52 RBI for Houston this season.

Correa has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .476 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels. He's batting .227 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 139th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average ranks 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 122 hits.

Mike Trout has a .356 OBP to lead his team.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!