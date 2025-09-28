Phillies vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Minnesota Twins.

Phillies vs Twins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (95-66) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-91)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNNT

Phillies vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-215) | MIN: (+180)

PHI: (-215) | MIN: (+180) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125)

PHI: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 13-5, 2.57 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 7-4, 4.27 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (13-5) versus the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (7-4). When Sanchez starts, his team is 18-13-0 against the spread this season. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 20-7. When Woods Richardson starts, the Twins have gone 12-8-0 against the spread. The Twins have a 6-3 record in Woods Richardson's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (67.2%)

Phillies vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Phillies, Minnesota is the underdog at +180, and Philadelphia is -215 playing at home.

Phillies vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +104 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -125.

Phillies vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Twins game on Sept. 28 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Twins Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 78 wins in the 121 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 16 of 19 games when listed as at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 154 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 79-75-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 39.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-40).

Minnesota has gone 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (33.3%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-77-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 75-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 146 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .243 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 106th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 70 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in the major leagues.

Harper brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two walks.

Bryson Stott has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.328/.391.

Nick Castellanos has 17 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 129 hits with a .327 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins. He's batting .264.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .249 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 104th in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .261 with 25 doubles, nine home runs and 49 walks.

Phillies vs Twins Head to Head

9/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/26/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/24/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/13/2023: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2023: 13-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

