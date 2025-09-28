Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 28

Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Luis Morales surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Caden Dana (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Athletics