MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 28
Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Luis Morales surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
- Caden Dana (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Athletics
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Luis Morales (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances