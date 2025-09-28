FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 28

Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 28

Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Luis Morales surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners

  • Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

  • Caden Dana (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
  • Luis Morales (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

