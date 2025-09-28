MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 28
Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Xander Bogaerts go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 153 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 134 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 159 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 153 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 106 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 157 games (has homered in 31.2% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 157 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 159 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 153 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 158 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 145 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 148 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Harry Ford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 54 HR in 157 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 154 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
- Jo Adell (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 147 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 153 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 155 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 154 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 141 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 142 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 144 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 115 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 122 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 155 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 158 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 153 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 148 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 142 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 156 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 132 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 135 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)