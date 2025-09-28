Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 28

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Xander Bogaerts go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 153 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 153 games (has homered in 15% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 134 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 134 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 159 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 159 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 153 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 153 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 106 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 106 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 157 games (has homered in 31.2% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 60 HR in 157 games (has homered in 31.2% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 157 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 157 games (has homered in 25.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 159 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 159 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 153 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 153 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 158 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 158 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 145 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 145 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 148 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 148 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Harry Ford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Alex Call (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 54 HR in 157 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 54 HR in 157 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 154 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 147 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 147 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 153 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 153 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 155 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 155 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 154 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 154 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 141 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 141 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 142 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 142 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 144 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 144 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Athletics