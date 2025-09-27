Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (91-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (75-84)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-215) | BAL: (+180)

NYY: (-215) | BAL: (+180) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | BAL: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | BAL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 3-3, 3.27 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-9, 4.54 ERA

The probable starters are Cam Schlittler (3-3) for the Yankees and Tomoyuki Sugano (10-9) for the Orioles. Schlittler's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schlittler's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 16-13-0 ATS record in Sugano's 29 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 10-9 in those games.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (68.1%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The Yankees vs Orioles moneyline has New York as a -215 favorite, while Baltimore is a +180 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Orioles are -118 to cover, and the Yankees are -102.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Orioles on Sept. 27 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 82 times (60.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 17-8 when favored by -215 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 75 of 157 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 74-83-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles are 41-49 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, Baltimore has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-87-5).

The Orioles have put together a 75-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.457), slugging percentage (.683) and total hits (175) this season. He has a .330 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .269 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with five walks.

Trent Grisham has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .245 with a .334 OBP and 80 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a team-high OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.435), and paces the Orioles in hits (155, while batting .274).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .245 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is batting .260 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .225 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/20/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

