Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 27

Will Rafael Devers or Matt Chapman go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 160 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 156 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Heliot Ramos (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 154 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

Grant McCray (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 140 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 127 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 135 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

Jordan Beck (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 143 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 145 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 107 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers