Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 27
The MLB slate on Saturday, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Seattle Mariners, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Yankees (91-68), Orioles (75-84)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 68.07%
- Orioles Win Probability: 31.93%
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Cubs (90-70), Cardinals (78-82)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.05%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 35.95%
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Joe Boyle
- Records: Blue Jays (91-68), Rays (77-82)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.09%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.91%
Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Nationals (65-94), White Sox (58-101)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -120
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 51.81%
- White Sox Win Probability: 48.19%
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Giants (78-81), Rockies (43-116)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -240
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.42%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.58%
New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Marlins (77-82), Mets (82-77)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -138
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.11%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.89%
Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs.
- Records: Red Sox (87-72), Tigers (86-73)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 57.64%
- Tigers Win Probability: 42.36%
Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Mick Abel
- Records: Phillies (94-65), Twins (69-90)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 69.29%
- Twins Win Probability: 30.71%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Braves (75-84), Pirates (69-90)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.94%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.06%
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Brewers (96-63), Reds (81-78)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.77%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.23%
Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Guardians (86-73), Rangers (80-79)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.72%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.28%
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Padres (87-72), Diamondbacks (80-79)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.62%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.38%
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Caden Dana vs.
- Records: Angels (71-88), Astros (85-74)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 58.36%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.64%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Mariners (90-69), Dodgers (90-69)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.14%
- Mariners Win Probability: 42.86%
Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Athletics (75-84), Royals (80-79)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 51.28%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.72%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.