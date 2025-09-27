Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 27

The MLB slate on Saturday, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Seattle Mariners, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN

YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Cam Schlittler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Yankees (91-68), Orioles (75-84)

Yankees (91-68), Orioles (75-84) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 68.07%

68.07% Orioles Win Probability: 31.93%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSMW

MARQ and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Michael McGreevy

Jameson Taillon vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Cubs (90-70), Cardinals (78-82)

Cubs (90-70), Cardinals (78-82) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.05%

64.05% Cardinals Win Probability: 35.95%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSSUN

SNET and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Joe Boyle

Trey Yesavage vs. Joe Boyle Records: Blue Jays (91-68), Rays (77-82)

Blue Jays (91-68), Rays (77-82) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rays Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.09%

51.09% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.91%

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and CHSN

MASN2 and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Sean Burke

Jake Irvin vs. Sean Burke Records: Nationals (65-94), White Sox (58-101)

Nationals (65-94), White Sox (58-101) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 51.81%

51.81% White Sox Win Probability: 48.19%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Kyle Freeland

Justin Verlander vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Giants (78-81), Rockies (43-116)

Giants (78-81), Rockies (43-116) Giants Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.42%

64.42% Rockies Win Probability: 35.58%

New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY

FDSFL and SNY Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Clay Holmes

Eury Pérez vs. Clay Holmes Records: Marlins (77-82), Mets (82-77)

Marlins (77-82), Mets (82-77) Mets Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.11%

51.11% Mets Win Probability: 48.89%

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSDET

NESN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs.

Connelly Early vs. Records: Red Sox (87-72), Tigers (86-73)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.64%

57.64% Tigers Win Probability: 42.36%

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNNT

NBCS-PH and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Mick Abel

Ranger Suarez vs. Mick Abel Records: Phillies (94-65), Twins (69-90)

Phillies (94-65), Twins (69-90) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Twins Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 69.29%

69.29% Twins Win Probability: 30.71%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SportsNet PT

FDSSO and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Bubba Chandler

Spencer Strider vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Braves (75-84), Pirates (69-90)

Braves (75-84), Pirates (69-90) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.94%

55.94% Pirates Win Probability: 44.06%

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: vs. Andrew Abbott

vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Brewers (96-63), Reds (81-78)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.77%

52.77% Reds Win Probability: 47.23%

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Merrill Kelly

Joey Cantillo vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Guardians (86-73), Rangers (80-79)

Guardians (86-73), Rangers (80-79) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.72%

57.72% Guardians Win Probability: 42.28%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and ARID

SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Michael King vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Padres (87-72), Diamondbacks (80-79)

Padres (87-72), Diamondbacks (80-79) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.62%

57.62% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.38%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN

FDSW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Caden Dana vs.

Caden Dana vs. Records: Angels (71-88), Astros (85-74)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 58.36%

58.36% Angels Win Probability: 41.64%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: vs. Tyler Glasnow

vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Mariners (90-69), Dodgers (90-69)

Mariners (90-69), Dodgers (90-69) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.14%

57.14% Mariners Win Probability: 42.86%

Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSKC

NBCS-CA and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael Wacha

vs. Michael Wacha Records: Athletics (75-84), Royals (80-79)

Athletics (75-84), Royals (80-79) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 51.28%

51.28% Royals Win Probability: 48.72%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.