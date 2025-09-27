Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (91-68) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (77-82)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSSUN

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-156) | TB: (+132)

TOR: (-156) | TB: (+132) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | TB: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 5.00 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-3, 4.40 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Trey Yesavage and the Rays will turn to Joe Boyle (1-3, 4.40 ERA). Yesavage has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Yesavage's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Boyle starts. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Boyle's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.1%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +132 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +134 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -162.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Rays on Sept. 27 is 8.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 46, or 57.5%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Toronto has won 23 of 32 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 158 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 89-69-0 against the spread in their 158 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have gone 32-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 7-13 record (winning only 35% of its games).

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-77-9).

The Rays are 68-86-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks while batting .295. He has an on-base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 38th in slugging.

George Springer has 147 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .301 and slugging .547.

His batting average is seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ernie Clement has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.310/.396.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .280 with a .348 OBP and 69 RBI for Toronto this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 154 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .260 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 66th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz's .366 on-base percentage and .485 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .302.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks sixth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 19 doubles, 31 home runs and 37 walks while batting .258.

Chandler Simpson has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 walks while batting .300.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!