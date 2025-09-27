Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (90-70) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-82)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSMW

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-168) | STL: (+142)

CHC: (-168) | STL: (+142) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 10-7, 3.78 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 8-3, 4.35 ERA

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (10-7) for the Cubs and Michael McGreevy (8-3) for the Cardinals. Taillon's team is 10-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Taillon's team has won 69.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-4). The Cardinals have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in McGreevy's starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of McGreevy's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those games.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (64%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -168 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Cubs are +126 to cover, and the Cardinals are -152.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Cubs-Cardinals contest on Sept. 27, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 68, or 64.2%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won 25 of 37 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 155 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 73-82-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 43-45 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, St. Louis has a 5-15 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 79 times this season for a 79-70-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 78-76-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 133 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 41st in slugging.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging in the major leagues.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has collected 143 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Crow-Armstrong has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 30 home runs, 101 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Suzuki takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.462) and paces the Cardinals in hits (144). He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 13th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan's .353 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .422.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 17th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera is batting .287 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .235 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

