MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 27

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 27

Will Quinn Priester strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can German Marquez record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

  • Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
  • Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

