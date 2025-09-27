Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 27

Will Quinn Priester strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can German Marquez record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers