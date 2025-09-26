Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Friday.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (91-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (75-84)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | BAL: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | BAL: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+142) | BAL: +1.5 (-172)

NYY: -1.5 (+142) | BAL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-8, 4.35 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 9-2, 1.35 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (8-8) for the Yankees and Trevor Rogers (9-2) for the Orioles. Warren and his team are 12-20-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team has been victorious in 57.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-11. The Orioles have gone 12-4-0 ATS in Rogers' 16 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those games.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.8%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-152) and Baltimore as the underdog (+128) on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Orioles are -172 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +142.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

Yankees versus Orioles on Sept. 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 82, or 60.7%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 54 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 157 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 74-83-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 45.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (41-49).

Baltimore is 11-20 (winning only 35.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-87-5).

The Orioles are 75-81-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 175 hits and an OBP of .457, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .683. He's batting .330.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with five walks.

Trent Grisham has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.347/.469.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .245 with a .334 OBP and 80 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated 155 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .274.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 33rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is batting .245 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 101st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .260 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .225 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/20/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

