Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (91-68) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (77-82)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-180) | TB: (+152)

TOR: (-180) | TB: (+152) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+112) | TB: +1.5 (-134)

TOR: -1.5 (+112) | TB: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 3.57 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Rays) - 8-4, 3.18 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Shane Bieber (3-2) against the Rays and Adrian Houser (8-4). Bieber and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Bieber's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 12-7-0 against the spread when Houser starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Houser's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.5%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

Toronto is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +152 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rays. The Blue Jays are +112 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -134.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Rays game on Sept. 26 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 46, or 57.5%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 13-3 when favored by -180 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 85 of 158 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 89-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have gone 32-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-77-9).

The Rays have a 68-86-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks while batting .295. He has an on-base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.390) and total hits (147) this season. He's batting .301 while slugging .547.

He is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ernie Clement is batting .274 with a .396 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 123 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .401.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 154 hits. He's batting .260 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 66th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz's .366 on-base percentage and .485 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .302.

He is sixth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .258 with 19 doubles, 31 home runs and 37 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .300 with 14 doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

