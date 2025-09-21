Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (86-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-81)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | BAL: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | BAL: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-142)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 3-3, 3.41 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-1, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (3-3) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (1-1) will get the nod for the Orioles. Schlittler and his team have a record of 5-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Schlittler's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Orioles are 2-2-0 against the spread when Bradish starts. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for two Bradish starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (52%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The Yankees vs Orioles moneyline has New York as a -134 favorite, while Baltimore is a +114 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +116 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -142.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Orioles on Sept. 21 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 77, or 59.2%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 63 times in 102 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 152 opportunities.

The Yankees are 70-82-0 against the spread in their 152 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 40-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 19-28 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (40.4%).

The Orioles have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-84-4).

The Orioles have a 73-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 168 hits and an OBP of .452, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .673. He's batting .327.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .271 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 50 walks, while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.347/.475.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .242 with a .332 OBP and 77 RBI for New York this season.

Chisholm has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 151 hits with a .350 on-base percentage and a .442 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .276.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Henderson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .249 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .264.

Ryan Mountcastle has 18 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .256.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!