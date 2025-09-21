Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-67) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-245) | SF: (+200)

LAD: (-245) | SF: (+200) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SF: +1.5 (-100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | SF: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 6-3, 3.17 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (6-3) to the mound, while Trevor McDonald will get the nod for the Giants. Sheehan's team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sheehan's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). McDonald and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.7%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -245 favorite, while San Francisco is a +200 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (-120 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -100 to cover.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Giants contest on Sept. 21, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 77, or 57%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 20 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -245 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 65-87-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 43.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-35).

San Francisco has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +200 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-72-8 record against the over/under.

The Giants have put together a 72-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 165 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .619. He's batting .283.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 64th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Freddie Freeman is batting .293 with a .492 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 154 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up a team-high OBP (.371), and paces the Giants in hits (145). He's batting .251 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 89th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .261 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has 21 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 76 walks while hitting .226.

Heliot Ramos paces his team with a .394 slugging percentage.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

