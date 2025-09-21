Angels vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Angels vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (69-85) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-112)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSW

Angels vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | COL: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | COL: (-104) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156)

LAA: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Angels vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Angels) vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-16, 0.00 ERA

Freeland (4-16) will take the ball for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Angels. When Freeland starts, the Rockies are 12-16-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 7-20 record in Freeland's 27 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (54.7%)

Angels vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Rockies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-112) and Colorado as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Angels vs Rockies Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Angels are +130 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -156.

Angels vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Rockies contest on Sept. 21 has been set at 11.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 17 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 82 of 152 chances this season.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 80-72-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 26.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-107).

Colorado has gone 38-107 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (26.2%).

In the 149 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-78-5).

The Rockies have gone 60-89-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 72 walks while batting .227. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 138th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Ward will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in total hits (118) this season while batting .238 with 54 extra-base hits. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average is 120th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 127th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .268 with 56 walks and 62 runs scored.

Mike Trout has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 142 hits with a .528 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Goodman heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Mickey Moniak is batting .272 with 18 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Jordan Beck a has .327 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .284 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Angels vs Rockies Head to Head

9/19/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/24/2023: 25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

25-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2023: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!