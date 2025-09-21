Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 21

The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA

SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Jeffrey Springs

Mike Burrows vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Pirates (66-89), Athletics (73-82)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.02%

51.02% Athletics Win Probability: 48.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Cam Schlittler

Kyle Bradish vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Orioles (73-81), Yankees (86-68)

Orioles (73-81), Yankees (86-68) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.02%

52.02% Yankees Win Probability: 47.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ+

MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ+ Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Jameson Taillon

Andrew Abbott vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Reds (78-76), Cubs (88-66)

Reds (78-76), Cubs (88-66) Reds Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 51.16%

51.16% Cubs Win Probability: 48.84%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and MASN2

WPIX and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Jake Irvin

Clay Holmes vs. Jake Irvin Records: Mets (80-75), Nationals (63-92)

Mets (80-75), Nationals (63-92) Mets Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 68.15%

68.15% Nationals Win Probability: 31.85%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSO

FDSDET and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Spencer Strider

Casey Mize vs. Spencer Strider Records: Tigers (85-70), Braves (72-83)

Tigers (85-70), Braves (72-83) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Braves Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.40%

58.40% Braves Win Probability: 41.60%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Joey Cantillo

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Twins (66-88), Guardians (83-71)

Twins (66-88), Guardians (83-71) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Twins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.96%

56.96% Guardians Win Probability: 43.04%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SNET

FDSKC and SNET Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Trey Yesavage

Michael Wacha vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Royals (77-77), Blue Jays (89-65)

Royals (77-77), Blue Jays (89-65) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.43%

50.43% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.57%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SDPA

CHSN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Michael King

Sean Burke vs. Michael King Records: White Sox (58-96), Padres (83-71)

White Sox (58-96), Padres (83-71) Padres Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 63.70%

63.70% White Sox Win Probability: 36.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI

FDSMW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Freddy Peralta

Matthew Liberatore vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Cardinals (75-79), Brewers (94-60)

Cardinals (75-79), Brewers (94-60) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.45%

54.45% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.55%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSFL

RSN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz vs. Eury Pérez

Jake Latz vs. Eury Pérez Records: Rangers (79-75), Marlins (74-80)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.51%

51.51% Marlins Win Probability: 48.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSW

COLR and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs.

Kyle Freeland vs. Records: Rockies (42-112), Angels (69-85)

Rockies (42-112), Angels (69-85) Angels Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rockies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies

Rockies Rockies Win Probability: 54.67%

54.67% Angels Win Probability: 45.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-PH

ARID and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Ranger Suarez

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Diamondbacks (77-77), Phillies (92-62)

Diamondbacks (77-77), Phillies (92-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.84%

59.84% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Trevor McDonald

Emmet Sheehan vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Dodgers (87-67), Giants (76-78)

Dodgers (87-67), Giants (76-78) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Giants Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 66.66%

66.66% Giants Win Probability: 33.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Logan Gilbert

Jason Alexander vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Astros (84-70), Mariners (85-69)

Astros (84-70), Mariners (85-69) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Astros Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.65%

57.65% Astros Win Probability: 42.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN

FDSSUN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Connelly Early

Ryan Pepiot vs. Connelly Early Records: Rays (75-79), Red Sox (84-70)

Rays (75-79), Red Sox (84-70) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.70%

52.70% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.