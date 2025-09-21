Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 21
The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Pirates (66-89), Athletics (73-82)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.02%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.98%
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Orioles (73-81), Yankees (86-68)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.02%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.98%
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ+
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Reds (78-76), Cubs (88-66)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 51.16%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.84%
Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Mets (80-75), Nationals (63-92)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -270
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 68.15%
- Nationals Win Probability: 31.85%
Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Tigers (85-70), Braves (72-83)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.40%
- Braves Win Probability: 41.60%
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Twins (66-88), Guardians (83-71)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.96%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.04%
Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Royals (77-77), Blue Jays (89-65)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.43%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.57%
San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Michael King
- Records: White Sox (58-96), Padres (83-71)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -188
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 63.70%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.30%
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Cardinals (75-79), Brewers (94-60)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.45%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.55%
Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Rangers (79-75), Marlins (74-80)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.51%
- Marlins Win Probability: 48.49%
Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs.
- Records: Rockies (42-112), Angels (69-85)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies
- Rockies Win Probability: 54.67%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.33%
Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Diamondbacks (77-77), Phillies (92-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.84%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.16%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Dodgers (87-67), Giants (76-78)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 66.66%
- Giants Win Probability: 33.34%
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Astros (84-70), Mariners (85-69)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.65%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.35%
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Rays (75-79), Red Sox (84-70)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.70%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.30%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.