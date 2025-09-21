Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (92-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-77)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | ARI: (+114)

PHI: (-134) | ARI: (+114) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142)

PHI: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 12-6, 2.84 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 8-8, 5.12 ERA

The Phillies will call on Ranger Suarez (12-6) versus the Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-8). Suarez and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Suarez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-6). The Diamondbacks are 10-16-0 ATS in Rodríguez's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Rodríguez's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.8%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Phillies, Arizona is the underdog at +114, and Philadelphia is -134 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Diamondbacks are -142 to cover, and the Phillies are +118.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Diamondbacks on Sept. 21, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 75 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 60 times in 88 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 77-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 63 total times this season. They've finished 31-32 in those games.

Arizona is 17-15 (winning 53.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-68-7).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 74-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 138 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 107th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .266 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 68 walks, while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bryson Stott is batting .254 with a .386 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos has 17 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Castellanos heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .231 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .391 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .289.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Corbin Carroll's 140 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 67th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte is hitting .279 with 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks.

Gabriel Moreno has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .285.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/19/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/4/2025: 11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/3/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!