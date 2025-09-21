Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (83-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-96)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SDPA

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

SD: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

SD: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-3, 3.84 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-10, 4.29 ERA

The probable starters are Michael King (4-3) for the Padres and Sean Burke (4-10) for the White Sox. When King starts, his team is 4-9-0 against the spread this season. King's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 12-9-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox have a 9-12 record in Burke's 21 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (63.7%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Padres, Chicago is the underdog at +158, and San Diego is -188 playing on the road.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The White Sox are -110 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -110.

The over/under for Padres-White Sox on Sept. 21 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 49 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 14-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -188 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 152 opportunities.

The Padres are 81-71-0 against the spread in their 152 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 54 of the 145 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Chicago has a 15-39 record (winning just 27.8% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-73-8).

The White Sox have an 85-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 57% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .266 with 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 88 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .368 while slugging .435.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 47th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Tatis will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three walks.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (164) this season while batting .277 with 59 extra-base hits. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 31st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Luis Arraez has hit seven homers with a team-high .385 SLG this season.

Arraez enters this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a walk and three RBIs.

Ramon Laureano has been key for San Diego with 122 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .523.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .309, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .228 and slugging .397.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 134th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up a slugging percentage of .424 and has 128 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .267 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 44 walks.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

9/19/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/22/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/21/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 10/1/2023: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/30/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/2/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2022: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/30/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

