Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

The New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Friday.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (86-67) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-81)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-7, 4.44 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 8-2, 1.43 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren (8-7, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Trevor Rogers (8-2, 1.43 ERA). Warren's team is 12-19-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has a record of 15-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have an 11-4-0 record against the spread in Rogers' starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 6-3 in those games.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.9%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-116) and Baltimore as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +140 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -170.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Orioles game on Sept. 19 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 77, or 59.7%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 75 times in 126 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 151 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 70-81-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 86 total times this season. They've gone 39-47 in those games.

Baltimore is 34-43 (winning 44.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-83-4).

The Orioles have covered 48% of their games this season, going 72-78-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 167 hits and an OBP of .453, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .676. He's batting .328.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 105 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has an on-base percentage of .347, a slugging percentage of .439, and has 149 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .273).

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 68th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two walks and two RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Colton Cowser is batting .199 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

