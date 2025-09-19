Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 19

Will Alec Burleson or Jackson Chourio hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 141 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 141 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 137 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 137 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 149 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 149 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 62 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 62 games (has homered in 29% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 135 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 135 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 48 HR in 143 games (has homered in 28.7% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 48 HR in 143 games (has homered in 28.7% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 68 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 68 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 11% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 132 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 132 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 143 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 143 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 142 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 142 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 121 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 121 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

José Ramírez (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 133 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 133 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Will Brennan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 146 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 146 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 153 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 153 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 127 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 127 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 152 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 152 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 51 HR in 150 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 51 HR in 150 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 154 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 154 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 148 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 148 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 150 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 150 games (has homered in 16% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 146 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 146 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 122 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 122 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 141 games (has homered in 5% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 130 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 150 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 56 HR in 150 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 146 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 146 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 46 HR in 150 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 46 HR in 150 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 151 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 151 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 135 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 135 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 123 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 123 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 147 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 147 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 153 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 153 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 151 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 41 HR in 151 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 149 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 149 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 146 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 146 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brooks Raley (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays