Angels vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (69-84) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-112)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSW

Angels vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-122) | COL: (+104)

LAA: (-122) | COL: (+104) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)

LAA: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Farris (Angels) - 1-1, 4.80 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-5, 9.00 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Mitch Farris (1-1, 4.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Bradley Blalock (1-5, 9.00 ERA). Farris' team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Farris' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Blalock's starts. The Rockies have a 1-8 record in Blalock's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (52.2%)

Angels vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rockies, Los Angeles is the favorite at -122, and Colorado is +104 playing at home.

Angels vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Angels. The Rockies are -150 to cover, and the Angels are +125.

Angels vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Angels-Rockies on Sept. 19, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 13 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 81 of their 151 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 80-71-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 25.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (37-107).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Colorado has gone 35-105 (25%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-78-5 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered only 39.9% of their games this season, going 59-89-0 ATS.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .225 with 31 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 72 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .313 while slugging .467.

He ranks 139th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ward will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs and three RBIs.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 116 hits. He is batting .236 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 123rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 126th, and his slugging percentage 20th.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .359 this season while batting .230 with 84 walks and 66 runs scored.

Luis Rengifo has been key for Los Angeles with 116 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .340.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 141 hits with a .525 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Rockies. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 27th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Goodman brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double and a walk.

Mickey Moniak has 18 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .273. He's slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Jordan Beck a has .328 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman has 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks while hitting .279.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!