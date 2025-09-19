Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (84-69) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-69)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

HOU: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-200) | SEA: -1.5 (+164)

HOU: +1.5 (-200) | SEA: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 12-7, 2.27 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 14-7, 3.02 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (12-7) for the Astros and Bryan Woo (14-7) for the Mariners. Brown's team is 17-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Brown's team has been victorious in 59.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-9. The Mariners have a 12-17-0 record against the spread in Woo's starts. The Mariners have a 3-3 record in Woo's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Astros, Seattle is the underdog at -104, and Houston is -112 playing at home.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Mariners are +164 to cover, while the Astros are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

Astros versus Mariners on Sept. 19 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +104 and the under set at -128.

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 50 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 49-44 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 152 opportunities.

The Astros are 77-75-0 against the spread in their 152 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-21).

Seattle has an 18-18 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-63-5).

The Mariners have put together a 65-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .768, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He has a .263 batting average.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Altuve will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 148 hits and an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474. He's batting .305.

He is fourth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in the major leagues.

Pena heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Diaz heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and five RBIs.

Carlos Correa is batting .276 with a .331 OBP and 50 RBI for Houston this season.

Correa takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles and three walks.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has put up an on-base percentage of .359 and has 139 hits, both team-best figures for the Mariners. He's batting .247 and slugging .585.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Raleigh heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .314 with three doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .475 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 40th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Naylor is batting .287 with 26 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has 26 doubles, 46 home runs and 44 walks while batting .228.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/19/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

