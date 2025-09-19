Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (89-64) vs. Kansas City Royals (76-77)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | KC: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+115) | KC: +1.5 (-138)

TOR: -1.5 (+115) | KC: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-11, 4.91 ERA

The probable starters are Trey Yesavage for the Blue Jays and Michael Lorenzen (5-11) for the Royals. Yesavage and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Yesavage's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have a 14-10-0 record against the spread in Lorenzen's starts. The Royals have a 7-7 record in Lorenzen's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.5%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -142 favorite on the road.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Royals are -138 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +115.

Blue Jays versus Royals on Sept. 19 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 44 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 31 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 82 of 152 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 87-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 39-49 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Kansas City has a 16-15 record (winning 51.6% of its games).

The Royals have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-84-2).

The Royals have collected a 73-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 166 hits. He has a .300 batting average and a slugging percentage of .484.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.391) and total hits (140) this season. He's batting .302 while slugging .543.

He is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the major leagues.

Ernie Clement is batting .280 with a .404 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Clement has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with four doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has 12 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 169 hits with a .497 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified players, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 37th and he is 17th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .351 OBP. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .454.

His batting average is 18th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .264 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks.

Salvador Perez has 34 doubles, 29 home runs and 25 walks while batting .238.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

8/3/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/1/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/1/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/25/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

