Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (66-86) vs. Cleveland Guardians (81-71)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CLEG

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | CLE: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | CLE: (-100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168)

MIN: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-130) | Under: (+106)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 5-4, 2.64 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 3-0, 1.84 ERA

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (5-4) for the Twins and Parker Messick (3-0) for the Guardians. Lopez and his team have a record of 8-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Messick's starts. The Guardians have a 1-2 record in Messick's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (66.8%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

Minnesota is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -100 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Guardians are +168 to cover, while the Twins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Guardians on Sept. 19 is 7.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (46.5%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 34 times in 67 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 147 opportunities.

In 147 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 71-76-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have put together a 39-46 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.9% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 33-35 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (48.5%).

The Guardians have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-79-6).

The Guardians have put together an 81-68-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 122 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .551. He's batting .270.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Buxton will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two doubles and two walks.

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.409) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging in the major leagues.

Larnach heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.292/.379.

Lee has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Kody Clemens is batting .213 with a .287 OBP and 50 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 157 hits with a .357 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both statistics. He's batting .282 and slugging .503.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Steven Kwan's .373 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is 36th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kyle Manzardo has 17 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .240.

Angel Martinez is batting .230 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!