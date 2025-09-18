Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (85-67) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-80)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-200) | BAL: (+168)

NYY: (-200) | BAL: (+168) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | BAL: +1.5 (-100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | BAL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 17-5, 3.03 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 3-7, 5.05 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (17-5) against the Orioles and Cade Povich (3-7). Fried and his team are 17-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fried's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (20-10). The Orioles have a 5-13-0 record against the spread in Povich's starts. The Orioles are 2-6 in Povich's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.1%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The Yankees vs Orioles moneyline has New York as a -200 favorite, while Baltimore is a +168 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Yankees are -120 to cover, and the Orioles are -100.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Orioles game on Sept. 18 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 76 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 20 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 150 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 69-81-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 39 of the 85 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.9%).

Baltimore has a record of 3-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer (37.5%).

The Orioles have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-82-4).

The Orioles are 72-77-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 167 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .679. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .329 batting average, as well.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .571 with a double, a home run, eight walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified, he is 33rd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Bellinger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .240 with a .478 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 104 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .477.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a team-best OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.440), while pacing the Orioles in hits (148, while batting .274).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified players, he is 93rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .268 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Colton Cowser has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks while batting .199.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2025: 9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/30/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!