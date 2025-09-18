Reds vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Chicago Cubs.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Cubs Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (76-76) vs. Chicago Cubs (88-64)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Reds vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-124) | CHC: (+106)

CIN: (-124) | CHC: (+106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)

CIN: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 6-4, 3.01 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 10-6, 4.23 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Greene (6-4) for the Reds and Colin Rea (10-6) for the Cubs. When Greene starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Greene's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. The Cubs have a 15-9-0 record against the spread in Rea's starts. The Cubs are 5-2 in Rea's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52%)

Reds vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -124 favorite at home.

Reds vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +160 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -194.

Reds vs Cubs Over/Under

Reds versus Cubs, on Sept. 18, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 19 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 145 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 75-70-0 in 145 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have won 43.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-23).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Chicago has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

In the 148 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-70-10).

The Cubs have a 70-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.433) and total hits (156) this season. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He's batting .259 and slugging .370.

He is 68th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging in the majors.

Spencer Steer is batting .242 with a .405 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Steer heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Austin Hays is batting .266 with a .316 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Hays brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a walk.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a .402 slugging percentage, which paces the Cubs. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 100th in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .463 with four doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .247 with 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He is currently 97th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ian Happ is batting .243 with 28 doubles, 23 home runs and 85 walks.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .243 with 29 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 67 walks.

Reds vs Cubs Head to Head

8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!