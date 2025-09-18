Cal vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the California Golden Bears take on the San Diego State Aztecs.

Cal vs San Diego State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cal: (-500) | San Diego State: (+375)

Cal: (-500) | San Diego State: (+375) Spread: Cal: -12.5 (-112) | San Diego State: +12.5 (-108)

Cal: -12.5 (-112) | San Diego State: +12.5 (-108) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cal vs San Diego State Betting Trends

Cal has won twice against the spread this year.

Cal has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Cal has yet to hit the over this season.

San Diego State has one win against the spread this season.

One of San Diego State's two games has gone over the point total.

Cal vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Bears win (81%)

Cal vs San Diego State Point Spread

Cal is favored by 12.5 points versus San Diego State. Cal is -112 to cover the spread, while San Diego State is -108.

Cal vs San Diego State Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Cal-San Diego State on Sept. 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cal vs San Diego State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for San Diego State-Cal, San Diego State is the underdog at +375, and Cal is -500.

Cal vs. San Diego State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cal 32.0 57 10.7 21 48.2 3 San Diego State 27.5 115 18.0 26 50.5 2

Cal vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

