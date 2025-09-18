UTEP vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The UTEP Miners are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

UTEP vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UTEP: (-230) | UL Monroe: (+188)

UTEP: (-230) | UL Monroe: (+188) Spread: UTEP: -5.5 (-120) | UL Monroe: +5.5 (-102)

UTEP: -5.5 (-120) | UL Monroe: +5.5 (-102) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UTEP vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

UTEP has posted one win against the spread this year.

UL Monroe has not won a game against the spread this season.

UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One UL Monroe game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

UTEP vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miners win (51.9%)

UTEP vs UL Monroe Point Spread

UTEP is favored by 5.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -102.

UTEP vs UL Monroe Over/Under

The over/under for the UTEP versus UL Monroe game on Sept. 20 has been set at 46.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

UTEP vs UL Monroe Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UTEP vs. UL Monroe reveal UTEP as the favorite (-230) and UL Monroe as the underdog (+188).

UTEP vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTEP 22.7 94 24.0 86 56.0 3 UL Monroe 14.5 131 36.5 89 48.5 2

UTEP vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Stadium: Sun Bowl

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UTEP vs. UL Monroe analysis on FanDuel Research.