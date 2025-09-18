UTEP vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The UTEP Miners are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the UL Monroe Warhawks.
UTEP vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UTEP: (-230) | UL Monroe: (+188)
- Spread: UTEP: -5.5 (-120) | UL Monroe: +5.5 (-102)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
UTEP vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- UTEP has posted one win against the spread this year.
- UL Monroe has not won a game against the spread this season.
- UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- One UL Monroe game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.
UTEP vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Miners win (51.9%)
UTEP vs UL Monroe Point Spread
UTEP is favored by 5.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -102.
UTEP vs UL Monroe Over/Under
The over/under for the UTEP versus UL Monroe game on Sept. 20 has been set at 46.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
UTEP vs UL Monroe Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for UTEP vs. UL Monroe reveal UTEP as the favorite (-230) and UL Monroe as the underdog (+188).
UTEP vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UTEP
|22.7
|94
|24.0
|86
|56.0
|3
|UL Monroe
|14.5
|131
|36.5
|89
|48.5
|2
UTEP vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: El Paso, Texas
- Stadium: Sun Bowl
