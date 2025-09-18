Brewers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Angels Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (93-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-83)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI

Brewers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

MIL: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 13-2, 3.25 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-11, 4.08 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Quinn Priester (13-2, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 4.08 ERA). When Priester starts, his team is 14-8-0 against the spread this season. Priester's team has a record of 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 17-14-0 ATS in Kikuchi's 31 starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 6-13 record in Kikuchi's 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (64.6%)

Brewers vs Angels Moneyline

The Brewers vs Angels moneyline has Milwaukee as a -188 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +158 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +114 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -137.

Brewers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Angels game on Sept. 18 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 57, or 65.5%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 13 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 76 of 149 chances this season.

The Brewers are 84-65-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have compiled a 50-63 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.2% of those games).

Los Angeles is 13-13 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 150 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 81 of those games (81-64-5).

The Angels have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 80-70-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 81 walks while batting .266. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .408.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Contreras has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, three walks and seven RBIs.

Brice Turang has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 75 runs. He's batting .287 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 16th, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Turang enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Christian Yelich has 142 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.345/.464.

Jackson Chourio has 140 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .278 with 57 extra-base hits.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .225 with 31 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 139th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 44th in slugging.

Jo Adell's 116 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 119th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Mike Trout has a team-high .358 on-base percentage.

Luis Rengifo is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Brewers vs Angels Head to Head

9/17/2025: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/16/2025: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/19/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2024: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/28/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!