Boise State vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Boise State Broncos play the Air Force Falcons.

Boise State vs Air Force Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-365) | Air Force: (+285)

Boise State: (-365) | Air Force: (+285) Spread: Boise State: -10.5 (-105) | Air Force: +10.5 (-115)

Boise State: -10.5 (-105) | Air Force: +10.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Boise State vs Air Force Betting Trends

Boise State has one win against the spread this season.

Boise State has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Boise State's two games this season has hit the over.

Air Force has posted one win against the spread this year.

A pair of Air Force two games in 2025 have hit the over.

Boise State vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (81%)

Boise State vs Air Force Point Spread

Air Force is an underdog by 10.5 points against Boise State. Air Force is -115 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -105.

Boise State vs Air Force Over/Under

The over/under for Boise State-Air Force on Sept. 20 is 51.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Boise State vs Air Force Moneyline

Boise State is a -365 favorite on the moneyline, while Air Force is a +285 underdog.

Boise State vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 29.0 108 24.0 43 61.0 2 Air Force 39.5 79 31.0 68 53.5 2

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Stadium: Falcon Stadium

