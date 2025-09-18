FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NCAAF

Boise State vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In college football action on Saturday, the Boise State Broncos play the Air Force Falcons.

Boise State vs Air Force Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Boise State: (-365) | Air Force: (+285)
  • Spread: Boise State: -10.5 (-105) | Air Force: +10.5 (-115)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Boise State vs Air Force Betting Trends

  • Boise State has one win against the spread this season.
  • Boise State has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • One of Boise State's two games this season has hit the over.
  • Air Force has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • A pair of Air Force two games in 2025 have hit the over.

Boise State vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (81%)

Boise State vs Air Force Point Spread

Air Force is an underdog by 10.5 points against Boise State. Air Force is -115 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -105.

Boise State vs Air Force Over/Under

The over/under for Boise State-Air Force on Sept. 20 is 51.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Boise State vs Air Force Moneyline

Boise State is a -365 favorite on the moneyline, while Air Force is a +285 underdog.

Boise State vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Boise State29.010824.04361.02
Air Force39.57931.06853.52

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Stadium: Falcon Stadium

