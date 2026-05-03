Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (22-11) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-18)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-220) | BAL: (+184)

NYY: (-220) | BAL: (+184) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-110) | BAL: +1.5 (-110)

NYY: -1.5 (-110) | BAL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-1, 2.09 ERA vs Trey Gibson (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound, while Trey Gibson will get the nod for the Orioles. Fried and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gibson and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each game he pitched a season ago.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (74.9%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +184 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and New York is -110 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on May 3, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 19, or 65.5%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -220 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 31 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 18-13-0 against the spread in their 31 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles are 3-9 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Baltimore has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-11-0).

The Orioles have a 14-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 35 hits and an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .717. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .330 batting average, as well.

He is ninth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Rice has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Aaron Judge is batting .256 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .607 with an on-base percentage of .396.

He is 78th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging among qualifying batters.

Cody Bellinger has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.372/.483.

Bellinger has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 17 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Grisham has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has put up a .428 on-base percentage and a .426 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Orioles. He's batting .295.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .209 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 151st, his on-base percentage ranks 158th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is hitting .205 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Jeremiah Jackson paces his team with 27 hits.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/20/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2025: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/22/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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