Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:14 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (16-18) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-19)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Royals.TV

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | KC: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-2, 6.35 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 2-1, 3.74 ERA

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (0-2) against the Royals and Kris Bubic (2-1). When Castillo starts, his team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team is 1-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Bubic's starts. The Royals have not been a moneyline underdog when Bubic starts this season.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54.7%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -142 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Royals. The Mariners are +146 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -178.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

The Mariners-Royals game on May 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (50%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won nine of 17 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 34 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 12-22-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. They've gone 5-11 in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 2-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (40%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-18-0).

The Royals have covered 45.2% of their games this season, going 14-17-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.373) and total hits (34) this season. He's batting .281 batting average while slugging .446.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Cole Young is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 57th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging among qualified batters.

Julio Rodriguez has hit four homers with a team-high .410 SLG this season.

Rodriguez enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor has been key for Seattle with 26 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .331.

Naylor has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .415. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .285.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is batting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .179.

Carter Jensen leads his team with 23 hits.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

5/2/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2026: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/18/2025: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2025: 12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/1/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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