Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (18-16) vs. Athletics (17-16)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

CLE: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 3-0, 1.73 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 2-1, 3.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Parker Messick (3-0) for the Guardians and Aaron Civale (2-1) for the Athletics. Messick and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Messick's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Athletics have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Civale's six starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 2-3 record in Civale's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.1%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -120 favorite, while the Athletics are a +102 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

The Guardians-Athletics contest on May 3 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 33 games with a total this season.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 18-15-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-12).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 11-9 (55%).

The Athletics have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-17-0).

The Athletics have a 19-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .214 with eight doubles, six home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 140th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 32 hits and an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .528. He's batting .296.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

DeLauter enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .457 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and eight RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .278 with a .398 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Rocchio enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez has five home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 45 hits with a .627 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .336 and with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is second, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is fifth in slugging.

Langeliers brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with five doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jacob Wilson has eight doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .296. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nick Kurtz a has .416 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics.

Carlos Cortes has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while batting .387.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

5/2/2026: 14-6 CLE (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-6 CLE (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/1/2026: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/19/2025: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/18/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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