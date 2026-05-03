Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals is a game to see on a Sunday MLB slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: Peacock and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Twins (14-20), Blue Jays (16-17)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.45%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.55%
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Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Trey Gibson
- Records: Yankees (22-11), Orioles (15-18)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 75.03%
- Orioles Win Probability: 24.97%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs.
- Records: Nationals (15-19), Brewers (18-14)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 63.56%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.44%
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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Cody Bolton
- Records: Red Sox (13-20), Astros (13-21)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.16%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.84%
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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Pirates (18-16), Reds (20-13)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 57.17%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.83%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Marlins (16-17), Phillies (13-20)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.59%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.41%
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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Rays (20-12), Giants (13-20)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.15%
- Giants Win Probability: 40.85%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Cardinals (20-13), Dodgers (20-13)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.84%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.16%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Cubs (21-12), Diamondbacks (16-16)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 65.58%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 34.42%
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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Rockies (14-20), Braves (24-10)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 61.26%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.74%
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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Athletics (17-16), Guardians (18-16)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.28%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.72%
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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Angels (13-21), Mets (11-22)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -132
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.64%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.36%
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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Mariners (16-18), Royals (14-19)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.89%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.11%
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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Padres (19-13), White Sox (16-17)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -178
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 63.73%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.27%
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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Tigers (17-17), Rangers (16-17)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.16%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.84%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.