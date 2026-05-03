Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals is a game to see on a Sunday MLB slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Peacock and SN1

Peacock and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Trey Yesavage

Joe Ryan vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Twins (14-20), Blue Jays (16-17)

Twins (14-20), Blue Jays (16-17) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.45%

55.45% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.55%

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Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN

YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Trey Gibson

Max Fried vs. Trey Gibson Records: Yankees (22-11), Orioles (15-18)

Yankees (22-11), Orioles (15-18) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 75.03%

75.03% Orioles Win Probability: 24.97%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and BREW

NATS and BREW Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs.

Zack Littell vs. Records: Nationals (15-19), Brewers (18-14)

Nationals (15-19), Brewers (18-14) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 63.56%

63.56% Nationals Win Probability: 36.44%

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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SCHN

NESN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Cody Bolton

Ranger Suarez vs. Cody Bolton Records: Red Sox (13-20), Astros (13-21)

Red Sox (13-20), Astros (13-21) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Astros Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.16%

56.16% Astros Win Probability: 43.84%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR

SportsNet PT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Chase Burns

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Chase Burns Records: Pirates (18-16), Reds (20-13)

Pirates (18-16), Reds (20-13) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 57.17%

57.17% Reds Win Probability: 42.83%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH

MIAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Jesús Luzardo

Chris Paddack vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Marlins (16-17), Phillies (13-20)

Marlins (16-17), Phillies (13-20) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.59%

56.59% Marlins Win Probability: 43.41%

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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA

RAYS and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Tyler Mahle

Steven Matz vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Rays (20-12), Giants (13-20)

Rays (20-12), Giants (13-20) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.15%

59.15% Giants Win Probability: 40.85%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet LA

CARD and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Justin Wrobleski

Dustin May vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Cardinals (20-13), Dodgers (20-13)

Cardinals (20-13), Dodgers (20-13) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.84%

59.84% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.16%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ARID

MARQ and ARID Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Merrill Kelly

Matthew Boyd vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Cubs (21-12), Diamondbacks (16-16)

Cubs (21-12), Diamondbacks (16-16) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 65.58%

65.58% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 34.42%

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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn

COLR and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Spencer Strider

Kyle Freeland vs. Spencer Strider Records: Rockies (14-20), Braves (24-10)

Rockies (14-20), Braves (24-10) Braves Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 61.26%

61.26% Rockies Win Probability: 38.74%

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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG

NBCS-CA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Parker Messick

Aaron Civale vs. Parker Messick Records: Athletics (17-16), Guardians (18-16)

Athletics (17-16), Guardians (18-16) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.28%

54.28% Guardians Win Probability: 45.72%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SNY

ABTV and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Clay Holmes

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Clay Holmes Records: Angels (13-21), Mets (11-22)

Angels (13-21), Mets (11-22) Mets Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.64%

58.64% Angels Win Probability: 41.36%

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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ROYL

SEAM and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Kris Bubic

Luis Castillo vs. Kris Bubic Records: Mariners (16-18), Royals (14-19)

Mariners (16-18), Royals (14-19) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.89%

54.89% Royals Win Probability: 45.11%

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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN

SDPA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Anthony Kay

Griffin Canning vs. Anthony Kay Records: Padres (19-13), White Sox (16-17)

Padres (19-13), White Sox (16-17) Padres Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 63.73%

63.73% White Sox Win Probability: 36.27%

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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton vs. Jack Leiter

Tyler Holton vs. Jack Leiter Records: Tigers (17-17), Rangers (16-17)

Tigers (17-17), Rangers (16-17) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.16%

50.16% Rangers Win Probability: 49.84%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.