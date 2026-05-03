Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (19-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-17)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and CHSN

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

SD: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

SD: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 1-1, 6.12 ERA

The Padres will call on Griffin Canning against the White Sox and Anthony Kay (1-1). In 16 games he pitched with a spread last season, Canning and his team finished with a 9-7-0 record ATS. Canning appeared in 11 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 8-3 in those contests. The White Sox have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Kay's starts. The White Sox have a 1-2 record in Kay's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (64.1%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

The Padres vs White Sox moneyline has San Diego as a -184 favorite, while Chicago is a +154 underdog on the road.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Padres are +116 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -140.

Padres versus White Sox, on May 3, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 2-1 when favored by -184 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 32 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 19-13-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-15).

Chicago has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-14-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 30 hits. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .409.

He is 66th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Manny Machado has four doubles, four home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is batting .210 with a .336 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego in total hits (28) this season while batting .243 with 10 extra-base hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has an on-base percentage of .372 and has 27 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .231 and slugging .564.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 121st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 10th in slugging.

Miguel Vargas is batting .216 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks 137th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .231 with five doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .345 slugging percentage leads his team.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

5/2/2026: 4-0 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/1/2026: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/21/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/19/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/22/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/21/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 10/1/2023: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/30/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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