Mets vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Angels Game Info

New York Mets (11-22) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-21)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SNY

Mets vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | LAA: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | LAA: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

NYM: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 3-2, 1.75 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-0, 3.09 ERA

The Mets will call on Clay Holmes (3-2) versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-0). Holmes' team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Angels are 2-2 in Kochanowicz's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (58.5%)

Mets vs Angels Moneyline

New York is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +108 underdog at home.

Mets vs Angels Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Mets are +136 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -164.

Mets vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Angels contest on May 3 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (36%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win six times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 33 opportunities.

The Mets are 10-23-0 against the spread in their 33 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 10-15 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 9-10 (47.4%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-17-0).

The Angels have collected a 17-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York with a slugging percentage of .319, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .237 batting average and an on-base percentage of .276.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 157th, and he is 154th in slugging.

Bichette will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Juan Soto is hitting .338 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .442.

Soto enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien is batting .220 with a .288 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Semien has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a walk and three RBIs.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 21 hits, batting .226 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Alvarez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .431 and has 30 hits, both team-best figures for the Angels. He's batting .256 and slugging .556.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 13th in slugging.

Trout brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with a double, three home runs, 10 walks and five RBIs.

Jorge Soler has five doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .239. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 106th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Zach Neto is hitting .221 with eight doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .240 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Mets vs Angels Head to Head

5/2/2026: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2025: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/22/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2025: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/3/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/27/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/26/2023: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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