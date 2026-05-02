Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (20-11) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-16)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | BAL: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | BAL: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+128) | BAL: +1.5 (-154)

NYY: -1.5 (+128) | BAL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 1-2, 3.21 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-3, 4.20 ERA

The Yankees will call on Ryan Weathers (1-2) against the Orioles and Kyle Bradish (1-3). Weathers' team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Weathers' team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bradish starts, the Orioles have gone 2-4-0 against the spread. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Bradish starts this season.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61.5%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while New York is a -154 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Yankees are +128 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -154.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on May 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (63%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 29 chances this season.

The Yankees are 16-13-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have a 3-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

Baltimore has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-11-0).

The Orioles have a 14-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 32 hits and an OBP of .443 to go with a slugging percentage of .714. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .327 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Aaron Judge is hitting .252 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .622 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.344/.380.

Bellinger brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 14 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .312.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .438 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .304.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 61st in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson's 28 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .214 while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .283.

His batting average ranks 143rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 153rd, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .356.

Jeremiah Jackson has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .270.

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