Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Chicago Cubs (20-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-15)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Dbacks.TV

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166)

CHC: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+110) | Under: (-134)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-2, 2.88 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 7.71 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shota Imanaga (2-2) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the Diamondbacks. Imanaga and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Imanaga's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Diamondbacks are 3-3-0 against the spread when Nelson starts. The Diamondbacks have a 2-4 record in Nelson's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.2%)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -162 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Diamondbacks. The Cubs are +138 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -166.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Diamondbacks on May 2, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

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Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won four of six games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 32 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 15-17-0 against the spread in their 32 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-12).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Arizona has a record of 3-3 (50%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-11-1).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 67.7% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (38) this season. He has a .297 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .216 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualified batters, he is 139th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Swanson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Ian Happ has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .258 with a .347 OBP and 12 RBI for Chicago this season.

Bregman enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has accumulated 38 hits with a .429 on-base percentage and a .702 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .404.

He is first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Vargas takes a 24-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with a double, a triple, four home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is batting .282 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Nolan Arenado is batting .275 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/1/2026: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/19/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2025: 13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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