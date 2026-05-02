Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 2
Saturday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Yankees (21-11), Orioles (15-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.49%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.51%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Twins (14-19), Blue Jays (15-17)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.02%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.98%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.19%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.81%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Nationals (15-18), Brewers (17-14)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 63.46%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.54%
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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Athletics (17-15), Guardians (17-16)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -138
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 57.96%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.04%
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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SportsNet PT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Pirates (17-16), Reds (20-12)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 57.54%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.46%
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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Red Sox (13-19), Astros (12-21)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.57%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.43%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Marlins (15-17), Phillies (13-19)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.47%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.53%
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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Rays (19-12), Giants (13-19)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.79%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.21%
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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Tigers (16-17), Rangers (16-16)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.60%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.40%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Cardinals (19-13), Dodgers (20-12)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.66%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 47.34%
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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Rockies (14-19), Braves (23-10)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -220
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 70.61%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.39%
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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Padres (19-12), White Sox (15-17)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -184
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 61.79%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.21%
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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Angels (12-21), Mets (11-21)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.38%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.62%
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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Mariners (16-17), Royals (13-19)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.93%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.07%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.