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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 2

Saturday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Yankees (21-11), Orioles (15-17)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.49%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 38.51%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Twins (14-19), Blue Jays (15-17)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.02%
  • Twins Win Probability: 45.98%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 62.19%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.81%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Nationals (15-18), Brewers (17-14)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 63.46%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 36.54%

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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Athletics (17-15), Guardians (17-16)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 57.96%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 42.04%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SportsNet PT and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Rhett Lowder
  • Records: Pirates (17-16), Reds (20-12)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 57.54%
  • Reds Win Probability: 42.46%

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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Spencer Arrighetti
  • Records: Red Sox (13-19), Astros (12-21)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 56.57%
  • Astros Win Probability: 43.43%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Andrew Painter
  • Records: Marlins (15-17), Phillies (13-19)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 54.47%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 45.53%

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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: Rays (19-12), Giants (13-19)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.79%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.21%

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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Tigers (16-17), Rangers (16-16)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 52.60%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 47.40%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Roki Sasaki
  • Records: Cardinals (19-13), Dodgers (20-12)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 52.66%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 47.34%

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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Rockies (14-19), Braves (23-10)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 70.61%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 29.39%

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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Sean Burke
  • Records: Padres (19-12), White Sox (15-17)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -184
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 61.79%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 38.21%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Angels (12-21), Mets (11-21)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 56.38%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.62%

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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Mariners (16-17), Royals (13-19)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 59.93%
  • Royals Win Probability: 40.07%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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