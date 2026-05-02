Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 2

Saturday's MLB slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN

YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Kyle Bradish

Ryan Weathers vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Yankees (21-11), Orioles (15-17)

Yankees (21-11), Orioles (15-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.49%

61.49% Orioles Win Probability: 38.51%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SN1

MNNT and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Dylan Cease

Connor Prielipp vs. Dylan Cease Records: Twins (14-19), Blue Jays (15-17)

Twins (14-19), Blue Jays (15-17) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Twins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.02%

54.02% Twins Win Probability: 45.98%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ARID

MARQ and ARID Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Ryne Nelson

Shota Imanaga vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15)

Cubs (20-12), Diamondbacks (16-15) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.19%

62.19% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 37.81%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and BREW

NATS and BREW Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Kyle Harrison

Foster Griffin vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Nationals (15-18), Brewers (17-14)

Nationals (15-18), Brewers (17-14) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 63.46%

63.46% Nationals Win Probability: 36.54%

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Cleveland Guardians at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CLEG

NBCS-CA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Slade Cecconi

Jacob Lopez vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Athletics (17-15), Guardians (17-16)

Athletics (17-15), Guardians (17-16) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 57.96%

57.96% Guardians Win Probability: 42.04%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SportsNet PT and CINR

Fox Sports 1 and SportsNet PT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Rhett Lowder

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Pirates (17-16), Reds (20-12)

Pirates (17-16), Reds (20-12) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 57.54%

57.54% Reds Win Probability: 42.46%

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Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SCHN

NESN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Connelly Early vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Red Sox (13-19), Astros (12-21)

Red Sox (13-19), Astros (12-21) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.57%

56.57% Astros Win Probability: 43.43%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH

MIAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Andrew Painter

Max Meyer vs. Andrew Painter Records: Marlins (15-17), Phillies (13-19)

Marlins (15-17), Phillies (13-19) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.47%

54.47% Phillies Win Probability: 45.53%

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San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NBCS-BA

RAYS and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Landen Roupp

Griffin Jax vs. Landen Roupp Records: Rays (19-12), Giants (13-19)

Rays (19-12), Giants (13-19) Giants Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.79%

55.79% Giants Win Probability: 44.21%

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Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Kumar Rocker

Keider Montero vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Tigers (16-17), Rangers (16-16)

Tigers (16-17), Rangers (16-16) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.60%

52.60% Rangers Win Probability: 47.40%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Roki Sasaki

Michael McGreevy vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Cardinals (19-13), Dodgers (20-12)

Cardinals (19-13), Dodgers (20-12) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.66%

52.66% Dodgers Win Probability: 47.34%

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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and BravesVsn

COLR and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino vs. Chris Sale

Brennan Bernardino vs. Chris Sale Records: Rockies (14-19), Braves (23-10)

Rockies (14-19), Braves (23-10) Braves Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 70.61%

70.61% Rockies Win Probability: 29.39%

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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and CHSN

SDPA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Sean Burke

Michael King vs. Sean Burke Records: Padres (19-12), White Sox (15-17)

Padres (19-12), White Sox (15-17) Padres Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 61.79%

61.79% White Sox Win Probability: 38.21%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SNY

FDSW and SNY Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Nolan McLean

Reid Detmers vs. Nolan McLean Records: Angels (12-21), Mets (11-21)

Angels (12-21), Mets (11-21) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.38%

56.38% Angels Win Probability: 43.62%

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Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ROYL

SEAM and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Seth Lugo

Emerson Hancock vs. Seth Lugo Records: Mariners (16-17), Royals (13-19)

Mariners (16-17), Royals (13-19) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Royals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.93%

59.93% Royals Win Probability: 40.07%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.