Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (14-18) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (14-17)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SN1

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160)

MIN: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-0, 4.00 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Connor Prielipp (1-0, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Dylan Cease (1-1, 2.87 ERA). Prielipp has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Prielipp's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Cease starts. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Cease start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.7%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -110 favorite at home.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Blue Jays are +160 to cover, while the Twins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins versus Blue Jays on May 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 19 of 32 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 16-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've finished 3-7 in those games.

Toronto has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 12-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .291 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .411 while slugging .494.

Jeffers hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .252 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 84th, his on-base percentage 128th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Buxton brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Josh Bell leads Minnesota with an OBP of .315 this season while batting .225 with 14 walks and 21 runs scored.

Brooks Lee is batting .242 with a .306 OBP and 17 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.438) and slugging percentage (.469), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (40, while batting .354).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .302 with 13 doubles, a home run and four walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez is batting .267 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Jesus Sanchez has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .253.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/30/2026: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2026: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2026: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2026: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/26/2025: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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