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NHL

Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

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Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)
  • Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ABC

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-210)Flyers (+172)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.6%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -148.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Flyers matchup on May 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Carolina is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +172 underdog on the road.

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