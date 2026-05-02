NHL
Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)
- Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ABC
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-210)
|Flyers (+172)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.6%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -148.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Flyers matchup on May 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +172 underdog on the road.