Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 2

Will Shea Langeliers or Nick Kurtz go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) James Outman (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Austin Martin (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals