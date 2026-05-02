MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 2
Will Shea Langeliers or Nick Kurtz go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Zack Gelof (Athletics): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- James Outman (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Austin Martin (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)