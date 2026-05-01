Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (20-11) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-16)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | BAL: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | BAL: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 3-0, 2.59 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (3-0, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Cade Povich. Warren's team is 4-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-1. Povich and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (70%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The Yankees vs Orioles moneyline has New York as a -184 favorite, while Baltimore is a +154 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -137 to cover.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on May 1, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 17 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 4-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 29 opportunities.

The Yankees are 16-13-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 30% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-7).

Baltimore has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +154 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-11-0).

The Orioles have a 14-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 32 hits and an OBP of .443 to go with a slugging percentage of .714. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .327 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Aaron Judge is hitting .252 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .622 with an on-base percentage of .381.

His batting average is 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Cody Bellinger has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Bellinger enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham has four home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .151 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a team-best OBP (.438) and slugging percentage (.443). He's batting .304.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 61st in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 28 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .214 while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all qualifying players, he is 143rd in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .356.

Jeremiah Jackson is hitting .270 with three doubles, six home runs and two walks.

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