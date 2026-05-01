Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (14-18) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (14-17)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SN1

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160)

MIN: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-4, 6.30 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 3.72 ERA

The probable starters are Simeon Woods Richardson (0-4) for the Twins and Patrick Corbin for the Blue Jays. When Woods Richardson starts, his team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season. Woods Richardson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Corbin's four starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Corbin starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.7%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Blue Jays, Minnesota is the favorite at -110, and Toronto is -106 playing on the road.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Blue Jays are +160 to cover, while the Twins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Blue Jays on May 1, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 32 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 16-16-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won three of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (30%).

Toronto has gone 3-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (30%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-15-0).

The Blue Jays have put together a 12-19-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .291. He has an on-base percentage of .411 and a slugging percentage of .494.

Jeffers has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .252 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Buxton heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Josh Bell leads Minnesota in OBP (.315) this season, fueled by 25 hits.

Brooks Lee has been key for Minnesota with 24 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated 40 hits with a .438 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Blue Jays. He's batting .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has 13 doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .302. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, he is 24th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez is batting .267 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .253 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/30/2026: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2026: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2026: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2026: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/26/2025: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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